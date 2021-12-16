Signal No. 4 raised over parts of Visayas, Mindanao as “Odette” further intensifies

“Odette” expected to make landfall over Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands area or Dinagat Islands between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 4 has been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao, as “Odette” further intensified on Thursday, Dec. 16.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cylone wind signal, which means very destructive winds are expected:

Visayas

Southern Leyte

the eastern portion Bohol (Talibon, Trinidad, San Miguel, Dagohoy, Pilar, Sierra Bullones, Jagna, Garcia Hernandez, Duero, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Mabini, Ubay, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Bien Unido)

Mindanao

Dinagat Island

Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands

The following areas are under Signal No. 3:

Visayas

The southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Hindang, Inopacan, City of Baybay, Javier, Macarthur)

southern and central portions of Cebu (Camotes Islands, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Cebu City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, Samboan, Sibonga, Alcoy, Ginatilan, Boljoon, City of Carcar, Malabuyoc, Moalboal, Cordova, Oslob, Aloguinsan, Pinamungahan, Barili, Santander, Badian, Dalaguete, Alcantara, Ronda, Alegria, City of Naga, Argao, San Fernando, Dumanjug, Sogod)

the rest of Bohol

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

the southern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, City of Talisay, Silay City, Bacolod City, Murcia, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Cauayan, Candoni, City of Sipalay, Hinoba-An)

Guimaras

Mindanao

The northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran)

the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, City of Tandag)

Signal No. 2 is raised over the following:

Luzon

The southern portion Albay (The city of Tabaco, Malilipot, Rapu-rapu, Bacacay, Santo Domingo, Legazpi City, Manito, Camalig, Daraga, Jovellar, Guinobatan, Pio Duran, City of Ligao, Oas)

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Romblon, the central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Gloria, Bansud, Bongabong, Roxas, Mansalay, Bulalacao, Socorro, Pola)

the central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro (Sablayan, Calintaan, Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay)

Palawan (El Nido, Calamian Islands, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Cuyo Islands)

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

the rest of Leyte

the rest of Cebu

the rest of Negros Occidental

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Mindanao

The rest of Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Sur

the rest of Agusan del Norte

the extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Polanco, Dipolog City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Rizal, Sibutad)

the extreme northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Josefina, Molave, Mahayag, Dumingag, Tambulig)

Misamis Occidental

the northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Kolambugan, Maigo, Munai, Bacolod, Poona Piagapo, Kauswagan, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Linamon, Baloi, Tagoloan, Pantar, Iligan City)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

the northern portion of Bukidnon (Cabanglasan, City of Malaybalay, Lantapan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, Malitbog)

the northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Tagoloan II, Kapai)

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Luzon

Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

the rest of Albay

Marinduque

the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

Batangas

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Occidental Mindoro

the rest of mainland Palawan including Balabac and Kalayaan Islands

Mindanao

the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel, Boston)

the northern portion of Davao de Oro (Laak, Mawab, Nabunturan, Montevista, Monkayo, New Bataan, Compostela)

the northern portion of Davao del Norte (Talaingod, Santo Tomas, Kapalong, Asuncion, San Isidro, New Corella)

the rest of Bukidnon, the rest of Lanao del Norte

the rest of Lanao del Sur

the rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Gutalac, Baliguian)

the rest of northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Bayog, Lakewood, Kumalarang, Guipos, Dumalinao, Tukuran, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Sominot, Tigbao, Labangan, Pagadian City, Midsalip,)

the northern portion of Zamboanga Sibugay (Titay, Ipil, Naga, Kabasalan, Siay, Diplahan, Buug)

According to PAGASA, “Odette” was so far located 175 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 230 km/h.

PAGASA said it is moving west northwestward at 25 km/h, and is expected to make its initial landfall in the vicinity of Siargao-Bucas Grande Islands or Dinagat Islands between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.

“Considering the recent trend in its intensification, the typhoon may reach a pre-landfall peak intensity of 185 to 195 km/h,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said today until tomorrow early morning, heavy to torrential rains are expected over Caraga, Central Visayas, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, and Negros Occidental.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, will prevail over Leyte, the southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and the rest of Northern Mindanao.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas, the rest of Zamboanga Peninsula, and mainland Bangsamoro.