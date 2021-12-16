Signal No. 4 lifted as Typhoon “Odette” moves across Panay Gulf

Typhoon expected to make landfall over the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan this afternoon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 4 has been lifted from all areas with Typhoon “Odette” now over the Panay Gulf.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under Signal No. 3, with the typhoon 75 kilometers off Iloilo:

Luzon: The northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City) including Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands Visayas: Guimaras

the southern portion of Iloilo (Iloilo City, Pavia, Leganes, Santa Barbara, San Miguel, Alimodian, Cabatuan, Maasin, New Lucena, Zarraga, Dumangas, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Igbaras, Tubungan, Guimbal, Miagao, San Joaquin)

the southern portion of Antique (San Remigio, Patnongon, Sibalom, San Jose, Belison, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y), the central and southern portions of Negros Occidental (Bago City, Bacolod City, La Castellana, La Carlota City, Pulupandan, San Enrique, Valladolid, Pontevedra, Hinigaran, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Cauayan, Ilog, Candoni, Hinoba-An, City of Sipalay)

the central portion of Negros Oriental (Basay, City of Bayawan, Mabinay, Ayungon, Tayasan, Jimalalud, La Libertad Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is raised over the following areas: Luzon: Join Eagle News on Telegram The southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Bulalacao, Roxas, Bongabong, Mansalay)

the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Rizal, San Jose, Magsaysay, Calintaan, Sablayan)

Romblon

the southern portion of Masbate (Esperanza, Mandaon, Placer, Cawayan, Milagros, Balud)

the central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke’s Point) including Kalayaan and Calamian Islands Visayas Aklan

Capiz

the rest of Antique

the rest of Iloilo

the rest of Negros Oriental

the rest of Negros Occidental

Cebu

Siquijor

the western portion of Bohol (Inabanga, Buenavista, Sagbayan, Catigbian, Balilihan, Dauis, Panglao, Corella, Baclayon, Alburquerque, Sikatuna, Tagbilaran City, Cortes, Maribojoc, Loon, Antequera, Tubigon, Calape, San Isidro, Clarin, Getafe) Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 1: Luzon: Catanduanes

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

the southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, City of Tayabas, Perez)

the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Palawan

Batangas Visayas: Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

the rest of Bohol Mindanao: Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Liloy, Tampilisan, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Manukan, Jose Dalman, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Dapitan City, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal)

the northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Dumingag, Sominot, Ramon Magsaysay, Mahayag, Molave, Tambulig, Josefina, Aurora) According to PAGASA, “Odette” is so far moving westward at 35 km/h, packing maximum sustained winds of 155 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 235 km/h.

It is forecast to cross the Sulu Sea and pass near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago this noon before making landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan this afternoon.

“After re-emerging over the West Philippine Sea tonight, “ODETTE” is forecast to pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands tomorrow,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said heavy to torrential rains are expected over Western Visayas, Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and Negros Oriental.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, are expected over the Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Quezon, and the rest of MIMAROPA.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Aurora, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Visayas,