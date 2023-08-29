Signal No. 4 hoisted over northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands; Typhoon “Goring” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 4 has been raised over the northeastern portion of Babuyan Islands as Typhoon “Goring” slightly intensified on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following, meanwhile, are under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 3:

Southern portion of Batanes (Sabtang, Uyugan, Ivana, Mahatao, Basco)

The rest of Babuyan Islands

These areas are under Signal No. 2, the weather bureau said:

Northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Santa Teresita, Allapacan, Lal-lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Gattaran, Baggao)

Rest of Batanes

Northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Bangui, Dumalneg)

Northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is raised over the following:

Northern and eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano)

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Rest of Cagayan

Rest of Apayao

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lagayan, Lacub, Malibcong)

Northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, Rizal, City of Tabuk)

“Goring” is so far located 140 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 215 kph.

It is moving northwestward at 10 kph.

According to PAGASA, the Babuyan Islands are expected to have more than 100-200 mm of rainfall from tonight to tomorrow evening.

The enhanced southwest monsoon will also bring occasional or monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

“Goring” is forecast to follow a northwestward or west northwestward path across the Luzon Strait until it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow afternoon or Thursday morning.

The typhoon may also pass near or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands between tonight and early morning the following day.

A slight northward shift, however, may bring the eye and eyewall region of the typhoon to the southern part of Batanes, PAGASA said.