Signal No. 3 still raised over northern portion of Batanes even as Typhoon “Jenny” slightly weakens

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 remains in effect over the northern portion of Batanes even as “Jenny” slightly weakened on Wednesday morning.

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is raised over the rest of Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands as the typhoon moves west northwestward, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and a gustiness of 185 kph.

The rest of Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Ginzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran), the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, and Laoag City) are under Signal No. 1.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Jenny” will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

A gale warning is in effect over the coastal waters along the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan tomorrow morning as it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility.