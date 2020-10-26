Signal No. 3 still in effect over northwestern part of Occidental Mindoro as “Quinta” crosses Mindoro Strait

(Eagle News)–Typhoon “Quinta” has maintained its strength and is now over the Mindoro Strait.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geoophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Mamburao, Paluan) including Lubang Island are under Signal No. 3 with “Quinta” estimated 125 km north of Coron, Palawan or 120 km west southwest of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 125 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph, and is moving west at 25 kph.

Signal No. 2 is in effect over Oriental Mindoro, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, Calamian Islands, and Batangas, and in the extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya), while Signal No. 1 is raised over the southern portion of Zambales (San Antonio, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City), Bataan, the southwestern portion of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Lubao, Sasmuan, Masantol), the southwestern portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Paombong, Malolos City, Bulacan, Obando, Meycauayan City), Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay) including Cuyo Islands, Aklan and the rest of the northern portion of Antique (Laua-An, Barbaza, Tibiao, Culasi, Sebaste, Pandan, Libertad).

PAGASA said “Quinta” will continue to move west until this afternoon, then will then turn west-northwest towards the western boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

It is forecast to exit PAR tomorrow morning, and is forecast to re-intensify and may reach its peak intensity within 24 to 48 hours.

Today, “Quinta” will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Marinduque, northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, CALABARZON, Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Aklan, Capiz, and Antique, the weather bureau said.

The tail-end of a frontal system will also bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

These two weather systems, PAGASA said, will also bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and the rest of Luzon.

Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 3, damaging gale to storm-force winds in areas under Signal No. 2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under Signal No. 1.

In other areas, strong breeze to gale conditions due to the northeasterly surge will also prevail over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Apayao, and northern Zambales.

Today, PAGASA said rough to high seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under a tropical cyclone wind signal.

Rough to very rough seas will also prevail over the remaining seaboards of Luzon and the western, northern, and eastern seaboards of Visayas, which means sea travel is risky for all types of sea vessels over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the other seaboards of the country today.