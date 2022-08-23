Signal No. 3 still hoisted over some areas as “Florita” maintains strength, is now in vicinity of Alcala, Cagayan

(Eagle News) — Severe Tropical Storm “Florita” has maintained its strength and is now in the vicinity of Alcala, Cagayan.
According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, the following areas are under Storm Signal No. 3:
- The northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Burgos, Pasuquin, Vintar, Pagudpud, Carasi, Bacarra, Piddig)
- Apayao
- the southern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Fuga Is., Dalupiri Is.)
- mainland Cagayan
- northeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Ilagan City, San Mariano)
The following, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 2:
- The rest of Babuyan Islands
- the rest of Isabela
- Quirino
- the northern and eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Villaverde, Solano, Kasibu),
- Abra
- Kalinga
- Mountain Province
- Ifugao
- northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Bakun, Mankayan, Kibungan)
- the rest of Ilocos Norte
- Ilocos Sur
- northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)
The following are under Signal No. 1:
- Batanes
- the rest of Nueva Vizcaya
- the rest of Benguet
- La Union
- eastern portion of Pangasinan (Santo Tomas, Villasis, Mapandan, Mangaldan, San Fabian, San Jacinto, Manaoag, City of Urdaneta, Rosales, Balungao, Umingan, San Quintin, Natividad, San Nicolas, Tayug, Santa Maria, Asingan, San Manuel, Binalonan, Sison, Pozorrubio, Laoac, Dagupan City)
- northeastern portion of Tarlac (San Manuel, Anao)
- Nueva Ecija
- rest of Aurora
PAGASA said “Florita” is moving west northwest at 20 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 kph.
Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Zambales, and Bataan.
Meanwhile, PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will prevail over the northern portion of Aurora, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.
Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the rest of Central Luzon and the rest of CALABARZON.
PAGASA said “Florita” will continue moving generally northwestward or west northwestward and is forecast to traverse the mainland Cagayan and Apayao.