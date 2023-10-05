Signal No. 3 still hoisted over Batanes as Typhoon “Jenny” further intensifies

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 is still in effect over Batanes as Typhoon “Jenny” further intensified on Thursday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is raised over the northern portion of Babuyan Islands.

The rest of Babuyan Islands, the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Lal-lo, Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Allacapan, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Lasam, Gattaran), the northern portion of Apayao (Calanasan, Pudtol, Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora) and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Piddig, Bangui, Vintar, Burgos, Pagudpud, Bacarra, Adams, Pasuquin, Carasi, Dumalneg, and Laoag City) are under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said “Jenny” is so far located 140 kilometers north northwest of Itbayat, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 215 kph.

It is moving westward at 10 kph, and has passed Orchid Island near southern Taiwan.

PAGASA said “Jenny” will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon and bring occasional rains over the western portions of Luzon in the next three days.

A gale warning is in effect over the coastal waters along the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

The typhoon is expected to make landfall over the southern portion of Taiwan this morning and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between this afternoon and evening.