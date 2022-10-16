Signal No. 3 raised over parts of Luzon as “Neneng” maintains its strength

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 has been raised over parts of Luzon as “Neneng” maintained its strength and is now moving away from Babuyan Islands.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

southern portion of Batanes (Basco, Mahatao, Uyugan, Ivana, Sabtang)

Babuyan Islands

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is raised over the following:

rest of Batanes

The rest of Cagayan

Apayao

the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan)

Ilocos Norte

Signal No. 1 is up over the following areas:

the northern and central portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Aurora, Luna, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Dinapigue, City of Cauayan);

Kalinga;

the rest of Abra;

Mountain Province;

the northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Mayoyao, Hungduan, Banaue); and

the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, City of Vigan, Santa, Caoayan, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, San Esteban, Santiago, Burgos, Banayoyo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Salcedo, Cervantes, Suyo, Sigay, Santa Cruz).

PAGASA said the center of “Neneng” was last spotted at 7 a.m. in the vicinity of Calayan, Cagayan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 95 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 115 kph.

PAGASA said “Neneng” is moving west northwestward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said “Neneng” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday night.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely over Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands until Sunday noon.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Abra, Kalinga, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, and the rest of Cagayan.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Batanes, Mountain Province, the rest of Ilocos Sur, and the northern portion of Isabela.