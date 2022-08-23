Signal No. 3 raised over parts of Isabela, Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as “Florita” traverses Palanan waters

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 3 has been raised over parts of the country as Severe Tropical Storm “Florita” accelerates and moves over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the storm signal:

The southern portion of Babuyan Islands (Camiguin Is., Fuga Is., Dalupiri Is.)

the northern and eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Aparri, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Santa Teresita, Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca)

the eastern portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

The following, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 2:

The rest of mainland Cagayan

the rest of Babuyan Islands

the rest of Isabela, Quirino

the northern and eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Villaverde, Solano, Kasibu),

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Ifugao

the northern portion of Benguet (Buguias, Bakun, Mankayan, Kibungan)

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

The following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Batanes

the rest of Nueva Vizcaya

the rest of Benguet

La Union

Pangasinan

the eastern portion of Tarlac (San Clemente, Camiling, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Ramos, Pura, Victoria, La Paz, City of Tarlac, Concepcion)

Nueva Ecija

the rest of Aurora

the eastern portion of Pampanga (Magalang, Arayat, Candaba)

eastern portion of Bulacan (San Ildefonso, San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, San Rafael, Angat, Norzagaray, City of San Jose del Monte)

the eastern portion of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo, City of Antipolo, Tanay, Baras)

the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag) including Polillo Islands

the northern portion of Laguna (Santa Maria, Famy, Siniloan, Pangil, Pakil, Paete)

Camarines Norte

PAGASA said so far, “Florita” was moving north northwestward at 20 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of northern Isabela (coast of Palanan, Maconacon, or Divilacan) this morning or in the vicinity of Cagayan (coast of Gattaran, Baggao, or Peñablanca) before noon or by early afternoon today.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Cagayan, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and Zambales. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the northern portion of Aurora, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Rizal, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Camarines Norte, and the rest of Central Luzon and CALABARZON, PAGASA said.