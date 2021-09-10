Signal No. 3 raised over parts of Cagayan, Babuyan Islands as Typhoon “Kiko” maintains its strength

Signal No. 2 and 1 raised over other parts of Luzon

(Eagle News) — Tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised over parts of Luzon as Typhoon “Kiko” maintained its strength.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under Signal No. 3 with “Kiko” located 235 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora:

The extreme northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)

the eastern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Didicas Is., Camiguin Is., and Pamuktan Islands)

Meanwhile, Signal No. 2 is hoisted over the following:

Batanes

the rest of Babuyan Islands

the remaining eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Aparri, Camalaniugan, Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Buguey, Santa Teresita, Gonzaga, Tuguegarao City, Iguig, Amulung, Alcala, Allacapan, Lasam, Ballesteros, Abulug)

the northeastern portion of Isabela (San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan) Signal No. 1 has been raised over the following areas: The rest of mainland Cagayan

the eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Dumalneg, Bangui, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Burgos)

Apayao

the northern portion of Kalinga (Balbalan, Pinukpuk, City of Tabuk, Rizal), the eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

the northeastern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong)

the northwestern and southeastern portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, City of Cauayan, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Dinapigue, San Mariano, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Tumauini, Quirino, Burgos, Gamu, Ilagan City, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven)

the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran) The weather bureau said heavy to intense with at times torrential rains due to the typhoon may be experienced over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Batanes, and northern Isabela. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains may be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, northern and central Aurora, and the rest of Cagayan Valley. PAGASA said Severe Tropical Storm “Jolina” and Typhoon “Kiko” will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing monsoon rains over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next 24 hours. Typhoon “Kiko,” the weather bureau said, is forecast to move generally northwestward or north northwestward towards the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area. It is forecast to pass over the coastal waters of northeastern Cagayan this afternoon or evening.

PAGASA said the possibility of landfall over the northeastern portion of Cagayan has not yet been ruled out.