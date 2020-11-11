Signal No. 3 raised over M. Manila, other areas as “Ulysses” intensifies into a typhoon

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 is now in effect over Metro Manila as “Ulysses,” with international name “Vamco,” intensified into a typhoon on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from the National Capital Region, the southern portion of Aurora (Dipaculao, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan), the southern portion of Nueva Ecija (Bongabon, Gabaldon, General Tinio, Laur, Palayan City, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, Peñaranda, Gapan City, San Leonardo, Jaen, San Antonio, San Isidro, Cabiao), the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, Arayat, Santa Ana, Mexico, San Luis, San Simon, San Fernando City, Santo Tomas, Apalit, Minalin, Bacolor, Santa Rita, Guagua, Macabebe, Masantol, Sasmuan, Lubao), Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan) are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Ulysses” estimated 100 km north of Virac, Catanduanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 125 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 155 kph, as it moved west northwest at 20 kph.

It is forecast to make landfall over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon between tonight and tomorrow early morning.

PAGASA said destructive winds and intense with at times torrential rainfall “associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon” will be experienced over the northern portions of Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte until tonight and over Aurora and northern portion of Quezon tonight until tomorrow early morning.

Until tonight, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, on the other hand, are forecast over Albay, Sorsogon, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Burias and Ticao Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Between tonight and tomorrow early morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, and Bataan.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Catanduanes, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

PAGASA said storm surges are expected over the coastal areas of Quezon including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, and the northern and eastern coastal areas of Camarines Sur, over the coastal areas of La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Zambales, Aurora, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, and Sorsogon, and the remaining coastal areas of Camarines Sur.

“Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay,” PAGASA said.