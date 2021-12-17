Signal No. 3 raised over Kalayaan Islands as Typhoon “Odette” maintains strength

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Odette” has maintained its strength as it threatens the Kalayaan Islands

Signal No. 3 is raised over the area, with “Odette” 40 km west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 km/h.

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, has been raised over the central portion of Palawan (San Vicente, Quezon, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan).

The rest of mainland Palawan (Balabac, Rizal, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Sofronio Española, Narra, Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido) including Calamian Islands in Luzon are under Signal No. 1.

The typhoon is moving west northwest at 15 km/h and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning or afternoon.

“Odette” is forecast to pass in the vicinity of Kalayaan Islands today.

“A slight re-intensification may take place today as ‘Odette’ moves over the West Philippine Sea. However, the eventual exposure of the typhoon to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will result in a weakening trend beginning tomorrow,” PAGASA said.

Heavy to torrential rains are expected over Kalayaan Islands.

Moderate to heavy rains, meanwhile, will prevail over mainland Palawan, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, and the rest of Quezon.