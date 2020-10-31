Signal No. 3 raised over Catanduanes as Typhoon “Rolly” maintains its strength

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 has been raised over Catanduanes as Typhoon “Rolly” maintained its strength.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 2, on the other hand, was raised over the central and southern portions of Quezon (Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Sariaya, Tayabas City, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Unisan, Plaridel, Gumaca, Pitogo, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan, Mulanay, San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Buenavista, Lopez, Calauag, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Burias and Ticao Islands, and Marinduque in Luzon; and in Northern Samar in Visayas.

PAGASA said Signal No. 1 is in effect over the rest of Masbate, the rest of Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Pangasinan, La Union, Benguet, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, and the southern portion of Isabela (Aurora, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, San Mariano, Palanan, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Cordon, Santiago City, Ramon, San Isidro, Angadanan, Alicia, Cauayan City, Cabatuan, San Mateo) in Luzon; and in the northern portion of Samar (Tagapul-An, Almagro, Santo Nino, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao), the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Taft, Can-Avid, Dolores, Maslog, Jipapad, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo), and Biliran in Visayas.

“The center of the eye of the typhoon is expected to pass very close to Catanduanes, the Calaguas Islands, and very close to mainland Camarines Provinces tomorrow morning, and over Polillo Islands and mainland Quezon tomorrow afternoon,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said “violent winds and intense rainfall associated with the inner rainband-eyewall region” will be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur tomorrow early morning until the afternoon, and over Quezon and the southern portion of Aurora tomorrow afternoon until the evening.

After crossing Central Luzon, the center of “Rolly” is forecast to exit the mainland Luzon landmass on Monday morning.

“Rolly” is likely to remain a typhoon category by the time it grazes Bicol Region and makes landfall over Quezon, PAGASA said.

Beginning tomorrow early morning, the passage of Typhoon “Rolly” will bring heavy to intense rains over Metro Manila, Bicol Region, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Marinduque, and the northern portions Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.

Moderate to heavy rains, on the other hand, will be experienced over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Romblon, and the rest of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro.

“Destructive typhoon-force winds will be experienced in areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) #3, damaging gale- to storm-force winds in areas under TCWS #2, and strong breeze to near gale conditions in areas under TCWS #1,” PAGASA said.

Strong breeze to near gale conditions due to the northeasterlies will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the coastal and mountainous areas of Cagayan and Isabela that are not under Signal No. 1.

Today, “rough to phenomenal seas” will be experienced over the seaboard of areas where a signal number is in effect, and rough to very rough seas are expected over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas that are not under storm signals, and Caraga.

This means sea travel is risky for all types of seacraft over these waters.

Moderate to rough seas, on the other hand, will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of the country.