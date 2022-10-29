Signal No. 3 raised over 9 areas as STS “Paeng” continues to traverse Catanauan, Quezon coastal waters

PAGASA says “Paeng” made landfall over Buenavista, Quezon at 6 a.m.

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 3 is up over portions of Luzon, including Metro Manila, as Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” made landfall over Buenavista, Quezon, and continues to traverse Catanauan, Quezon coastal waters.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Camarines Norte

the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Pasacao, Libmanan, Pamplona)

Marinduque

Quezon including Pollilo Islands

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Metro Manila

Rizal

Signal No. 2, meanwhile, is hoisted over the following:

Catanduanes

Albay

western portion of Sorsogon (Pilar, Castilla, Donsol)

western portion of Masbate (Aroroy, Baleno, Mandaon) including Burias Island

southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Bulacan

Pampanga

Bataan

Tarlac

Zambales

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

rest of Camarines Sur

Romblon

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands

The following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Luzon

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Kalinga

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

La Union

rest of Aurora

rest of Sorsogon

rest of Masbate including Ticao Island

the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

Northern Samar

Samar

Eastern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Negros Occidental

Negros Oriental

Guimaras

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Iloilo

The weather bureau said so far, “Paeng” has traversed Bondoc Peninsula, and is moving west northwest at 30 km/h, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

This morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Bicol Region, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Metro Manila, Aurora, Bulacan, Negros Occidental, Northern Samar, the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan Valley, and the rest of CALABARZON and Palawan.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Cordillera Administrative Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, and the rest of Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and Visayas.

This evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, Bataan, and Camarines Provinces.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Ilocos Region and the rest of Visayas, Central Luzon, and Bicol Region.

PAGASA said Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” is forecast to move westward in the short term before moving west northwestward until Sunday across Luzon.

The center of “Paeng” is expected to approach or make landfall in the vicinity of Marinduque this morning before traversing the CALABARZON-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area for the remainder of the day until tomorrow morning, the weather bureau said.