Signal No. 3 hoisted over portions of Cagayan, Isabela as “Goring” steadily intensifies over the sea

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 3 has been hoisted over two areas as “Goring” steadily intensified over the sea east of Babuyan Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana)

Extreme eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan)

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 2:

Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, Ilagan City, Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo)

the eastern portion of Cagayan (Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Lal-lo, Santa Teresita, Buguey)

the northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

Signal No. 1 are so far raised over the following areas:

Batanes

Rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Central portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Dipaculao)

Quirino

Rest of Isabela

Apayao

Eastern portion of Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag, Solano, Villaverde)

Eastern portion of Ifugao (Lamut, Lagawe, Hingyun, Banaue, Mayoyao, Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista)

Eastern portion of Mountain Province (Barlig, Natonin, Paracelis)

Kalinga

“Goring” is so far located 155 km east of Aparri, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving south southwestward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan and Isabela are expected to experience 100 to 200 mm of rainfall today until tomorrow noon.

Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan and Isabela, northern portion of Aurora, Cordillera Administrative Region and Ilocos Region are expected to have accumulated rainfall of 50 to 100 mm.

The southwest monsoon will also be enhanced by “Goring,” so occasional rains or monsoon rains are expected over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

“Goring” is forecast to move generally southward to southwestward today and tomorrow, then turn eastward to northeastward on Sunday, PAGASA said.

PAGASA said it is expected to exit its looping path and move northwestward on Tuesday.