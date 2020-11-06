Signal No. 2 still in effect over Batanes as “Siony” maintains its strength

Babuyan Island under Signal No. 1

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 remains in effect over Batanes as Severe Tropical Storm “Siony” maintained its strength while moving over the Bashi channel.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Babuyan Island is under Signal No. 1 with “Siony” estimated 50 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum

sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph, and continue moving west to west-northwest.

It will pass over the sea off the southern coast of Taiwan within 12 hours, as it maintains its strength.

PAGASA said the tropical cyclone signal has been lifted over the northern portions of Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

“Siony” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight.

Today, “Siony” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

In the next 24 hours, rough to high seas will prevail over the coastal waters of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

The northern seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan and areas under gale warning, on the other hand, will be experiencing rough to very rough seas.

PAGASA said sea travel is risky over these waters for all types of seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western seaboard of Central Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.