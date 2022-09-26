Signal No. 2 still hoisted over parts of Luzon as “Karding” maintains strength

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 is still raised over parts of Luzon as “Karding” maintained its strength even as it moved farther away from the area.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the storm signal:

The western section of Pangasinan (Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Anda, Sual, Labrador, Mabini, Agno, Burgos, Dasol, Infanta, Bugallon, Lingayen, Aguilar)

the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Candelaria, Masinloc, Palauig, Iba)

Meanwhile, the following are under Signal No. 1:

La Union

the rest of Pangasinan

the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, La Trinidad, Itogon, Baguio City, Tuba, Kapangan, Tublay)

the rest of Zambales

the northern portion of Bataan (Bagac, City of Balanga, Abucay, Samal, Morong, Orani, Hermosa, Dinalupihan)

Tarlac

Pampanga

western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cabiao, San Isidro, Jaen, San Antonio, Lupao, Science City of Muñoz, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Aliaga, Zaragoza, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Quezon)

PAGASA said so far, “Karding” is located 190 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 140 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 170 kph.

It is moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

Until noon today, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Zambales, Bataan, and Lubang Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over the western portion of Pangasinan.

PAGASA said occasional to monsoon rains are still possible in the next 24 hours over the western sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas, especially as the rain bands of “Karding” move farther away from the landmass.

“Karding” is forecast to continue tracking generally westward over the West Philippine Sea towards Vietnam.

PAGASA said it is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight.