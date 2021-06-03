Signal No. 2 raised over western portion of Pangasinan due to “Dante”

Central part of Pangasinan, parts of Zambales and Tarlac under Signal No. 1

(Eagle News) — The western portion of Pangasinan is under Signal No. 2 as Tropical Storm “Dante” continues to move north-northwestward.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Dasol, Mabini, Burgos, City of Alaminos, Agno, Bani, Bolinao and Anda, in particular, are under the storm signal, with “Dante” estimated 145 km west northwest of Dagupan City.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:

the central portion of Pangasinan (Bugallon, Lingayen, Binmaley, Dagupan City, Mangaldan, Calasiao, San Carlos City, Aguilar, Mangatarem, Urbiztondo, Labrador, Infanta, San Fabian, Sual)

the northwestern portion of Tarlac, (San Clemente)

the northern portion of Zambales (Santa Cruz, Masinloc, Palauig, Candelaria, Iba)

PAGASA said Tropical Storm “Dante,” which is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center, and a gustiness up to 90 kph, is forecast to bring moderate to heavy rains over Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, and Calamian Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, on the other hand, are expected over Ilocos Region Cordillera Administrative Region, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of mainland Palawan including Cuyo Islands.

“Under these conditions, scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas with high or very high susceptibility to these hazards as identified in hazard maps,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said “Dante” will continue tracking a generally north northwestward direction in the next 12 hours before turning north northeastward this afternoon or evening and northeastward tomorrow morning.

It will be over the Bashi Channel tomorrow afternoon or evening.