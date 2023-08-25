Signal No. 2 raised over portions of Cagayan, Isabela as “Goring” continues to rapidly intensify

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 is up over two areas as “Goring” continued to rapidly intensify over the sea east of Babuyan Islands.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Extreme northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga)

Extreme northeastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Maconacon)

Meanwhile, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Lal-Lo, Gattaran, Baggao, Peñablanca, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Apallacan)

the eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Ilagan City)

Northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran)

“Goring” is so far located 200 km east southeast of Calayan, Cagayan, packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 170 kph.

It is moving southeastward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan is expected to experience 100 to 200 mm of rainfall today.

Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the rest of mainland Cagayan, the northeastern portion of Isabela, Abra, northern portion of Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur are expected to have accumulated rainfall of 50 to 100 mm.

The southwest monsoon will also be enhanced by “Goring,” so occasional rains or monsoon rains are expected over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas over the next three days.

“Goring” is forecast to move south southward to southeastward today and tomorrow, then turn eastward to northeastward on Sunday, PAGASA said.

Afterwards, PAGASA said it is expected to exit its looping path and move northwestward toward the sea east of Taiwan.