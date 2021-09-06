Signal No. 2 raised over parts of Visayas as “Jolina” intensifies into tropical storm

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 has been raised over parts of Visayas as “Jolina” intensified into a tropical storm.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, as “Jolina” moved west northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Eastern Samar:

Visayas

Eastern Samar

the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Palapag, Mapanas, Gamay, Lapinig, Laoang, Catubig, Las Navas, Pambujan)

the northeastern portion of Samar(Matuguinao)

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over the following:

Luzon

The eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Naga City, Milaor, Pili, Minalabac, Bula, Balatan, Nabua, Bato, Iriga City, Buhi, Baao, Ocampo, Sagñay, Tigaon, Goa, Tinambac, Siruma, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, San Fernando)

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Visayas

Biliran

the eastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Alangalang, Tacloban City, Palo, Santa Fe, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Dulag, Julita, Mayorga, Macarthur, Abuyog, Javier, La Paz, Burauen, Calubian, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Kananga, Ormoc City)

the eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Silago, Hinunangan, Hinundayan, Anahawan)

the rest of Samar

the rest of Northern Samar

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Islands

Bucas Grande Islands

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, “Jolina” may bring moderate to heavy rains at times intense rains over Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Sorsogon.

Moderate to heavy rains, meanwhile, are expected over Bicol Region and the rest of Visayas.

” Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps,” PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said “Jolina” is expected to go generally northwestward parallel to the east coast of the country until it makes landfall over the Northern-Central Luzon area by Thursday morning.

Afterwards, the tropical storm will move generally westward while crossing the Northern- Central Luzon area.

It may re-emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday evening.

PAGASA said it is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday morning.