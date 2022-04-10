Signal No. 2 raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao as “Agaton” intensifies into a tropical storm

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 has been raised over parts of Visayas and Mindanao as “Agaton” intensified into a tropical storm.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente), and the extreme southern portion of Samar (Marabut) in Visayas and the

northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon) in Mindanao are under the alert level with the center of “Agaton” over the coastal waters of Guiuan.

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is raised over the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Northern Samar, Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, Camotes Island in Visayas and Surigao del Norte and the rest of Dinagat Islands.

Agaton is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Today, heavy to at times torrential rains are expected over Eastern Visayas and Dinagat Islands.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Bohol, and the northern and central portions of Cebu.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Masbate, Sorsogon, northern Mindanao and the rest of Visayas and Caraga.