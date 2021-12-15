Signal No. 2 raised over parts of Mindanao as “Odette” intensifies into a typhoon

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 has been raised over parts of Mindanao as “Odette” intensified into a typhoon and moved westward over the Philippine Sea east of Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the eastern portion of Surigao del Norte (Claver, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands) and Surigao del Sur are under the tropical cyclone wind signal.

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is hoisted over the following:

Luzon

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island

the southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Alcantara, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose)

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Siquijor

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Guimaras

Mindanao

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

the rest of Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

the northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Plaridel, Baliangao, Sapang Dalaga)

the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad, Dipolog City)

According to the weather bureau, the center of “Odette” was so far situated 590 km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h near the center, and a gustiness of up to 150 km/h.

“Odette” is moving westward at 20 km/h.

It is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening.

PAGASA said today through tomorrow morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Southern Leyte due to the trough and the outermost rain bands of the typhoon.

Tomorrow morning through Friday, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Southern Leyte, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Cebu.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, are expected over Leyte, the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Siquijor, and the rest of Caraga.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Bicol Region, Zamboanga del Norte, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, and the rest of Visayas and Northern Mindanao