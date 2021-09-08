Signal No. 2 still raised over parts of Luzon as “Jolina” nears landfall over Lobo-San Juan area in Batangas

(Eagle News) — Tropical cyclone wind signals remain hoisted over several areas in the country as Severe Tropical Storm nears landfall over the Lobo-San Juan area in Batangas.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under Signal No. 2 with the center of Severe Tropical Storm “Jolina” estimated over the coastal waters of San Juan of that province, and forecast to make landfall within the next one or two hours:

Luzon

Marinduque

the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bansud, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria, Puerto Galera, San Teodoro, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)

the northern and central portions of Occidental Mindoro (Abra de Ilog, Paluan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz, Sablayan) including Lubang Islands

the central and southern portions of Quezon (General Luna, Macalelon, Sampaloc, Unisan, Pagbilao, Sariaya, Alabat, Pitogo, City of Tayabas, Padre Burgos, Lucban, Gumaca, Agdangan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Atimonan, Quezon, Tiaong, Mauban, Perez, Lucena City, Dolores, Real, Infanta)

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Metro Manila

the southern portion of Bulacan (Pandi, Bulacan, Marilao, Calumpit, Norzagaray, Plaridel, Santa Maria, Balagtas, Bocaue, Bustos, City of Malolos, Angat, Obando, City of San Jose del Monte, Pulilan, City of Meycauayan, Hagonoy, Paombong, Guiguinto, San Rafael, Baliuag)

Pampanga

Bataan

Zambales

Tarlac

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1:

Luzon

La Union

the southern portion of Benguet (Sablan, Tublay, Bokod, La Trinidad, Baguio City, Itogon, Tuba, Kapangan, Atok)

the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Norte, Dupax del Sur, Aritao, Santa Fe, Kayapa), the southern portion of Aurora (Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dingalan)

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

the rest of Bulacan

the rest of Quezon including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

the western portion of Camarines Sur (Ragay, Del Gallego, Lupi, Sipocot, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pasacao, Pamplona)

the western portion of Romblon (Odiongan, Romblon, Banton, Santa Maria, Concepcion, San Andres, San Jose, Looc, Ferrol, Alcantara, San Agustin, Calatrava, Corcuera, Santa Fe)

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Occidental Mindoro

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will be experienced over Metro Manila, Bataan, Romblon, Marinduque, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains, meanwhile, are likely over Aurora, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Camarines Sur, the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental.

After landfall in Batangas, the storm will cross the Batangas-Cavite area before emerging over the mouth of Manila Bay this afternoon or evening.

PAGASA said that will be followed by another landfall in the vicinity of Bataan Peninsula.

“Jolina” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday morning.