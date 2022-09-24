Signal No. 2 raised over parts of Luzon as “Karding” intensifies into severe tropical storm

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 is raised over parts of Luzon as “Karding” intensified into a severe tropical storm.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following are under the storm signal:

the southeastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue);

the northern portion of Aurora (Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag); and Polillo Islands.

Meanwhile, the following are under Signal No. 1:

the southern portion of Cagayan (Peñablanca, Iguig, Tuguegarao City, Enrile, Solana, Tuao, Piat, Amulung, Rizal);

the rest of Isabela;

Quirino;

Nueva Vizcaya;

the southern portion of Apayao (Conner);

Abra;

Kalinga;

Mountain Province;

Ifugao;

Benguet;

the southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Nueva Era, Badoc, Pinili, Banna, City of Batac, Currimao, Paoay, Marcos);

Ilocos Sur;

La Union;

Pangasinan;

the rest of Aurora;

Nueva Ecija;

Tarlac;

Bulacan;

Pampanga;

Zambales;

Bataan;

Metro Manila;

the northern and central portions of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Lopez, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas, Lucban, Sampaloc, Mauban, Atimonan, Plaridel, Perez, Alabat, Quezon, Calauag, Lucena City, General Nakar, Real, Infanta);

Rizal;

Laguna;

Cavite;

the northern portion of Batangas (Malvar, Balete, City of Tanauan, Santo Tomas, Talisay, Laurel);

Camarines Norte;

northern and eastern portions of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Sipocot, Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan, Presentacion, San Jose); and

the northern portion of Catanduanes (Pandan, Caramoran, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Gigmoto).

PAGASA said so far, “Karding” was located 660 kilometers east southeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan or 595 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kph and a gustiness of 125 kph.

PAGASA said tonight to tomorrow morning, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, the northern portion of Aurora, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur.

Meanwhile, during the rest of Sunday up to Monday morning, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over the southern portion of Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, and the northern portion of Zambales.

Central Luzon will have moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Meanwhile, Cagayan, Ilocos Provinces, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, and the rest of Isabela and Cordillera Administrative Region will have moderate to heavy rains.

PAGASA said “Karding” may make landfall over Aurora or Isabela on Sunday morning or afternoon.