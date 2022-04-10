Signal No. 2 raised over more areas in Visayas, Mindanao as “Agaton” maintains its strength

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 has been raised over more areas in Visayas and Mindanao as “Agaton” maintained its strength and moved slowly westward over the coastal waters of Guiuan.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, Maydolong, Borongan City), the southern portion of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Santa Rita) and the northeastern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, Tacloban City, Palo, Tanauan and Tolosa) in Visayas and the

northern portion of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon) in Mindanao are under the alert level with the center of “Agaton” over the coastal waters of Guiuan.

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is raised over the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, Northern Samar, the rest of Leyte, Biliran, Southern Leyte, and the northeastern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, San Remigio) including Camotes Islands, Surigao del Norte and the rest of Dinagat Islands.

Agaton is packing maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving westward slowly.

Today, heavy to at times torrential rains are expected over Eastern Visayas and Dinagat Islands.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Bohol, and Cebu.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Catanduanes, Romblon, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Visayas and Caraga, PAGASA said.