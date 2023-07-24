Signal No. 2 raised over more areas as Typhoon “Egay” steadily intensifies

Visayas

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Visayas

Eastern Samar

the rest of Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

the northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Mahaplag, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, Abuyog, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, City of Baybay, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)

the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands

Camotes Islands

PAGASA said, so far, “Egay” is located 500 km east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 190 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.

PAGASA said 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall are expected over Cagayan, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, and Sorsogon from today to tomorrow afternoon.

“Egay” may also enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

According to the weather bureau, under the influence of “Egay,” a gale warning is in effect over several coastal waters along the seaboards of Northern and Southern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, seaboards of Visayas and northeastern Mindanao.

“Egay” is forecast to move north northwestward in the next 12 hours before turning generally northwestward and heading closer to the landmass of Northern Luzon towards the Luzon Strait.

“…This typhoon is forecast to cross the Luzon Strait and make landfall or pass very close to the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area between tomorrow late evening and Wednesday morning,” PAGASA said.

Typhoon “Egay” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday.