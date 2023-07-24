Signal No. 2 raised over more areas as Typhoon “Egay” steadily intensifies

(Eagle News) — More areas are under Signal No. 2 as Typhoon “Egay” steadily intensified and moved north northwestward on Monday evening.
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:
- Catanduanes
- eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi)
- northern portion of Camarines Norte (Calaguas and Maculabo Islands)
- eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagñay) Isabela
- northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao)
- Quirino
- Cagayan including Babuyan Islands
- Apayao
- Kalinga
- central and eastern portions of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc)
- eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag)
- eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Lagawe, Banaue, Hingyon, Lamut)
- central and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagangilang, San Juan, Dolores, Lagayan, Danglas, La Paz, Daguioman, Boliney, Bucloc, Licuan-Baay, Sallapadan, Tayum, Bucay, Bangued, Peñarrubia, Manabo, Tubo)
- Ilocos Norte
- Batanes
- The northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Laoang, Palapag)
The following areas, meanwhile, are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:
- Sorsogon
- Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island
- the rest of Albay
- the rest of Camarines Sur
- the rest of Camarines Norte
- the rest of Abra
- the rest of Mountain Province
- the rest of Ifugao
- the rest of Nueva Vizcaya
- Quezon including Pollilo Islands
- the rest of Aurora
- Benguet
- Ilocos Sur
- La Union
- Pangasinan
- Nueva Ecija
- Tarlac
- Zambales
- Bataan
- Bulacan
- Pampanga
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Cavite
- Laguna
- Marinduque
- central and eastern portions of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, San Fernando)
- the northern and central portions of Batangas (Calaca, Cuenca, Taysan, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Talisay, Padre Garcia, Agoncillo, Santo Tomas, San Jose, Lemery, Lipa City, Ibaan, City of Tanauan, Mataasnakahoy, Alitagtag, Balete, Nasugbu, San Juan, San Nicolas, Rosario, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal, Malvar)
- Eastern Samar
- the rest of Northern Samar
- Samar
- Biliran
- the northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Mahaplag, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, Abuyog, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, City of Baybay, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo)
- the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands
- Camotes Islands
PAGASA said, so far, “Egay” is located 500 km east of Baler, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 190 kph.
It is moving north northwestward at 10 kph.
PAGASA said 50 to 100 millimeters of rainfall are expected over Cagayan, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Albay, and Sorsogon from today to tomorrow afternoon.
“Egay” may also enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.
According to the weather bureau, under the influence of “Egay,” a gale warning is in effect over several coastal waters along the seaboards of Northern and Southern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, seaboards of Visayas and northeastern Mindanao.
“Egay” is forecast to move north northwestward in the next 12 hours before turning generally northwestward and heading closer to the landmass of Northern Luzon towards the Luzon Strait.
“…This typhoon is forecast to cross the Luzon Strait and make landfall or pass very close to the Babuyan Islands-Batanes area between tomorrow late evening and Wednesday morning,” PAGASA said.
Typhoon “Egay” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday.