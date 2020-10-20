Signal No. 2 raised over La Union, other areas as “Pepito” intensifies into a tropical storm

M. Manila, others under Signal No. 1

(Eagle News)–Signal number 2 has been raised over La Union and other areas as “Pepito” intensified into a tropical storm and moved towards the Isabela-Aurora area.

In its latest advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from La Union, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Aurora, the southern portion of Isabela (Palanan, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Gamu, Burgos, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Cauayan City, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Alicia, San Mateo, Ramon, San Isidro, Echague, San Agustin, Jones, Santiago City, Cordon), the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem, Tagudin), the northern portion of Zambales (Iba, Palauig, Masinloc, Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Botolan, Cabangan), and the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar) including Polillo Islands are under the tropical cyclone wind signal, with “Pepito” estimated 295 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph, and is moving northwest at 25 kph.

Signal No. 1, on the other hand, is raised over Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Capalonga, Vinzons), Catanduanes, the rest of northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, Real), the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Isabela, and the rest of Zambales.

“Pepito” is expected to make landfall over the coast of Aurora-Isabela area between 7 and 11 p.m.

It will then cross the Luzon landmass, and emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning.

It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday morning, and intensify into a severe tropical storm.

Today, “Pepito” will bring moderate to heavy rains over Bicol Region, MIMAROPA, Quezon, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, Pangasinan, and Benguet.

The weather bureau said light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro.

“Flooding (including flashfloods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA said.

High to gale-force winds will be experienced in areas under signal number one and two.

High to gale-force winds with occasional gusts due to the northeasterly surface wind flow will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the coastal and/or mountainous areas of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, the weather bureau said.

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, and Ilocos Norte and due to rough to very rough seas.

The seaboards of areas under signal one and two will also experience rough to very rough seas, which means sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacraft.

PAGASA said moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Those with small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.

PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical depression outside PAR, estimated 1,735 km east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon.