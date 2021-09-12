Signal No. 2 still raised over Itbayat, Batanes; “Kiko” expected to exit PAR today

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 is still raised over Itbayat, Batanes even as Typhoon “Kiko” slightly weakened and is now over the coast of Taiwan on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Is., Calayan Is., Panuitan Is.) and the rest of Batanes, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 1.

“Kiko” is moving northward at 15 kph, and is so far packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 215 kph.

According to PAGASA, Typhoon “Kiko” will bring heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Babuyan Islands.

The typhoon will also continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the western section of Central Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Typhoon “KIKO”” is forecast to move generally northward over the sea east of Taiwan and the East China Sea.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon or evening.