Signal No. 2 raised over five Luzon areas as TS “Neneng” further intensifies

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 has been raised over parts of Luzon as Tropical Storm “Neneng” further intensified on Saturday, Oct. 15.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

Apayao

the northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan)

Ilocos Norte

Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is raised over the following:

The northern portions of Isabela

the central portions of Isabela (Santa Maria, San Pablo, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Delfin Albano, Mallig, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, San Mariano, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, San Manuel, Aurora, Luna, Cabatuan, San Mateo, Dinapigue, City of Cauayan)

Kalinga

the rest of Abra

Mountain Province

the northern portion of Ifugao (Aguinaldo, Alfonso Lista, Mayoyao, Hungduan, Banaue)

the northern and central portions of Ilocos Sur (Sinait, Cabugao, San Juan, Magsingal, Santo Domingo, San Ildefonso, San Vicente, Santa Catalina, Bantay, City of Vigan, Santa, Caoayan, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, San Esteban, Santiago, Burgos, Banayoyo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Salcedo, Cervantes, Suyo, Sigay, Santa Cruz)

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are expected over Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands until tonight.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are forecast over Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, and Ilocos Norte.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over the northern portion of Isabela and the rest of Ilocos Region and Cordillera Administrative Region.

PAGASA said “Neneng” is forecast to continue moving westward or west northwestward towards Luzon Strait until tomorrow early morning before turning west northwestward for the rest of the day.

The center of “Neneng” may pass very close or make landfall in the vicinity of Babuyan Islands or Batanes this late evening or tomorrow early morning, and then may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday.