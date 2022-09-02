Signal No. 2 raised over Batanes; Typhoon “Henry” weakens further

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 2 has been raised over Batanes even as “Henry” weakened further and moved northwestward over the Philippine Sea.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Signal No. 1, meanwhile, is raised over Babuyan Islands and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana), with “Henry” estimated 365 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 165 kph near the center, and a gustiness of up to 205 kph.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over Ilocos Region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Abra. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Cagayan.

Moderate to heavy rains, meanwhile, are possible over Batanes.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Babuyan Islands.

In the next 24 hours, the southwest monsoon will bring rains over Isabela, western portion of Central Luzon, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region.

Typhoon “Henry” will continue moving slowly northwestward today, PAGASA said, before it gradually accelerates northward.

On the forecast track, “Henry” may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow evening or Sunday morning.