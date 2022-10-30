Signal No. 2 raised over 9 areas as “Paeng” traverses West Philippine Sea

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 remains raised over nine areas as “Paeng” continued to traverse the West Philippine Sea on Sunday, Oct. 30.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Pangasinan;

La Union;

the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (City of Candon, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, Sigay, Suyo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Alilem, Tagudin, Sugpon, Cervantes, Quirino, Gregorio del Pilar, Salcedo, Lidlidda, San Emilio, Santiago, Burgos, Santa Maria, San Esteban);

Benguet;

Tarlac;

Zambales;

the western portion of Bataan (Morong, Bagac, Dinalupihan, Hermosa);

the western portion of Pampanga (Floridablanca, Mabalacat City, Magalang, Angeles City, Porac)

the northwestern portion of Nueva Ecija (Guimba, Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan)

PAGASA said Signal No. 1 is raised over the following:

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands;

Isabela;

Quirino;

Nueva Vizcaya;

Apayao;

Kalinga;

Ifugao;

Mountain Province;

Abra;

Ilocos Norte;

the rest of Ilocos Sur;

Aurora;

the rest of Nueva Ecija;

the rest of Pampanga;

Bulacan;

the rest of Bataan;

Metro Manila;

Laguna;

Rizal;

Batangas;

Cavite;

Quezon including Pollilo Islands;

Marinduque;

the northwestern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Banton, Corcuera); Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands;

Oriental Mindoro;

Calamian Islands;

Camarines Norte;

the northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Sipocot).

PAGASA said so far, “Paeng” was located 85 kilometers west northwest of Iba, Zambales, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 85 km/h and a gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

It is moving west northwest at 30 km/h.

PAGASA said Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Pangasinan, Batanes, and the northern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands may have moderate to heavy rains on Sunday morning.

The rest of Mindanao, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

During severe thunderstorms, flash floods or landslides may take place.

“Paeng” is expected to continue generally westward until Sunday afternoon then turn north northwestward on Sunday night until Tuesday.

It may turn northwestward on Wednesday and move closer to southern China.

“Paeng” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday morning or afternoon.