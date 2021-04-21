Signal No. 2 lifted as “Bising” slows down

Batanes, six other areas still under Signal No. 1

(Eagle News) — The tropical cyclone wind signal number two raised over the eastern portions of Isabela and Cagayan has been lifted, as Typhoon “Bising” slowed down and moved northwestward, east of mainland Cagayan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1, however, is raised over the following areas, as “Bising,” which is located 360 km east of Tuguegarao City, maintained its strength:

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

the eastern portion of Apayao (Luna, Santa Marcela, Flora, Pudtol)

the eastern portion of Kalinga (Pinukpuk, Rizal)

the eastern portion of Isabela (Ilagan, San Mariano, Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, San Pablo, Cabagan, Tumauini, Santa Maria, Delfin Albano, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Quirino, Gamu, Naguilian, Benito Soliven, Reina Mercedes, Mallig, Burgos, Roxas, Cauayan City, Luna, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Aurora, Dinapigue, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, San Guillermo, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro)

the northeastern portion of Quirino (Maddela)

the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dilasag)

PAGASA said in the next 24 hours, the northeasterly wind flow enhanced by the typhoon will bring strong breeze to near gale conditions with higher gusts over the coastal and mountainous areas of Northern Luzon that are not under any tropical cyclone wind signal.

“Bising,” which is so far packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 215 kph, PAGASA said, is forecast to gradually weaken throughout the remainder of the forecast period.

It will likely be downgraded to severe tropical storm category by Saturday and tropical storm category by Sunday.