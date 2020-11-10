Signal No. 2 in effect over Catanduanes, Sorsogon, other areas as “Ulysses” further intensifies

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 is in effect over Catanduanes, Sorsogon and other areas as Tropical Storm “Ulysses” intensified further on Tuesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said apart from the two provinces, Albay, Camarines Sur, and the eastern portion of Camarines Norte (San Vicente, Talisay, Daet, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Basud, Mercedes) are under the tropical cyclone wind signal.

Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, the eastern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, Natividad, San Quintin, Umingan, Balungao, Rosales, Santa Maria, Tayug, Asingan, San Manuel), Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pamapanga, Bulacan, the central and southern portions of Zambales (Masinloc, Palauig, Iba, Botolan, Cabangan, San Felipe, San Narciso, San Marcelino, Castillejos, Subic, Olongapo City, San Antonio) , Bataan, Quezon including Polillo Islands, Metro Manila, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Camarines Norte, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island in Luzon; and Northern Samar, the northern portion of Samar (Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An, Tarangnan, Calbayog City, Santa in Visayas are under Signal No. 1.

PAGASA said “Ulysses” was so far located 375 km east northeast of Virac, Catanduanes or 500 km east of Daet, Camarines Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph.

It is moving northwest at 15 kph.

Today, the tail-end of a cold front (shear line) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte, the weather bureau said.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains due to “Ulysses” will also be experienced over Aurora, Quezon, Bicol Region, Eastern and Central Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, and Bangsamoro.

Moderate to heavy rains associated with the rainbands of the tropical storm will begin affecting Bicol Region and portions of Eastern Visayas tomorrow.

In the next 48 hours, PAGASA said there is a moderate to high risk of a storm surge of 1.0 to 2.0 meters over the coastal areas of CALABARZON, Aurora, Camarines Provinces, Catanduanes, Albay, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Romblon, and Marinduque, the western coastal area of Masbate including Burias Island, and the northern coastal areas of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro including Lubang Island.

“These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and breaking waves reaching the coast can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation,” the bureau said.

Rough to very rough seas will be experienced over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon and the seaboards of Kalayaan Islands due to the surge of the northeast monsoon in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, “Ulysses” will bring rough to very rough seas over the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar.

PAGASA said moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of the country.