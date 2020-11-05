Signal No. 2 in effect over Batanes, Babuyan Islands as “Siony” nears Itbayat

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 remains in effect over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands with the center of “Siony” expected to make landfall or go very close Itbayat in the next two to three hours.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Lal-Lo, Allacapan, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Camalaniugan, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes), the northern portion of Apayao (Santa Marcela, Luna, Calanasan), and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte (Adams, Pagudpud, Bangui, Dumalneg, Burgos, Vintar, Pasuquin, Bacarra) are under Signal No. 1 with “Siony” expected 60 km east northeast of Basco, Batanes or 70 km east of Itbayat, Batanes, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

It is moving west at 20 kph, and is forecast to either maintain its current strength or slightly intensify to 100 kph within the next 24 hours.

“Siony” is forecast to move west-northwest, and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tonight.

It will then turn southwest tomorrow morning to the southwest of Taiwan and move over the West Philippine Sea, and go towards the Paracel Islands area.

The storm is forecast to significantly weaken and may be downgraded to a Low Pressure Area on Monday.

Today, moderate to heavy rains are expected over areas under Signal no. 2, and light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over areas under Signal No. 1.

• Storm surge: In the next 24 hours, there remains a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge of 1.0 to 2.0 m over the coastal areas of Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

Moderate to rough seas are expected over the western seaboard of Central Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.