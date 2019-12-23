Signal No. 2 hoisted over E. Samar, more areas under Signal No. 1 as “Ursula” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 2 has been placed over Eastern Samar as Tropical Storm “Ursula” slightly intensified.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the southern portion of Quezon (Buenavista, Calauag, Catanauan, General Luna, Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Andres, San Francisco, San Narciso, Tagkawayan), Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, Albay, Marinduque, Romblon, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands Rest of Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, rest of Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu (Carmen, Asturias, Tuburan, Catmon, Sogod, Borbon, Tabuelan, Tabogon, San Remigio, Bogo, Medellin, Daanbantayan, Bantayan Islands, Camotes Islands), Central Cebu (Aloguinsan, Carcar, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Naga, Toledo, Minglanila, Balamban, Talisay, Cebu City, Cordova, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Danao ), northeastern Bohol (Inabanga, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Anda, Candijay, Alicia, Buenavista, Jetafe, Talibon, Trinidad, Bien Unido, San Miguel, Ubay, Mabini, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia), Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, northern Negros Occidental (Bacolod, Bago, Cadiz, Calatrava, Enrique B. Magalona, Escalante, La Carlota, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Binalbagan, Hinigaran, Isabela, Murcia, Pontevedra, Pulupandan, Sagay, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos, San Enrique, Silay, Talisay, Toboso, Valladolid, Victorias), and northern Negros Oriental (Canlaon, Guihulngan, Jimalaud, La Libertad, Vallehermoso) Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao Islands are also under Signal No. 1 as “Ursula” moved west-northwestward toward Eastern Visayas.

PAGASA said between tomorrow afternoon and Wednesday morning, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Quezon, Marinduque and the rest of Visayas and Surigao del Norte.

Between Wednesday morning and late evening, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and northern portion of Palawan inlcuding Cuyo and Calamian Islands.

Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains, on the other hand, are expected over CALABARZON.

Strong winds may begin to affect northeastern Mindanao and the rest of Eastern Visayas tomorrow morning, the southern portion of Bicol Region and some portions of Central Visayas tomorrow afternoon, some portions of Western Visayas tomorrow evening, PAGASA said.

“Ursula” is forecast to gradually intensify to at most a severe tropical storm prior to landfall over Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening.