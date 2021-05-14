Signal No. 1 still raised over some areas as TD “Crising” accelerates

(Eagle News) — Parts of the country are still under Signal No. 1 on Friday, May 14, as Tropical Depression “Crising” accelerates.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

The southeastern portion of Negros Oriental (Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Santa Catalina, Siaton, Zamboanguita, Dauin, Bacong) and Siquijor

The western portion of Misamis Oriental (Jasaan, Villanueva, Tagoloan, Cagayan de Oro City, Opol, City of El Salvador, Alubijid, Manticao, Lugait, Naawan, Initao, Libertad, Gitagum, Laguindingan)

the western portion of Bukidnon (Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Pangantucan, Kalilangan, Talakag, Baungon, Libona)

the northwestern portion of Cotabato (Banisilan, Alamada)

the northern portion of Maguindanao (Matanog, Barira, Buldon)

Lanao del Sur

Lanao del Norte

Misamis Occidental

the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Midsalip, Sominot, Dumingag, Molave, Mahayag, Josefina, Tambulig, Ramon Magsaysay, Aurora, Tukuran, Labangan)

the northeastern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad)

As of 7 a.m., “Crising” was in the vicinity of Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kph.

It is moving west northwest at 15 kph, and is expected to move westward or west northwestward and emerge over the Sulu Sea in the next six to 12 hours.

The tropical depression is forecast to weaken into a remnant low within 24 hours.

Today, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may be experienced over Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Davao del Sur, Cotabato, Maguindanao, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and Misamis Occidental.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1.

That means mariners of small seacraft should not venture out over these waters.

Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.