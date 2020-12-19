Signal No. 1 still raised over parts of Luzon as “Vicky” moves toward Palawan

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 is raised over parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression “Vicky” moves toward Palawan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration said the northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, Taytay, El Nido, San Vicente, Roxas, Puerto Princesa City, Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Sofronio Espanola) including Calamian, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, and Kalayaan Islands are under the strom signal with “Vicky” estimated 135 km east southeast of Puerto Princesa City.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph as it moves west northwest at 15 kph.

PAGASA said it is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of northern or central portion of Palawan tonight.

Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are expected over Bicol Region, Isabela, Aurora, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque, and Palawan including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Visayas, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Metro Manila, and the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Cordillera Administrative Region.

In the next 24 hours, the northeast monsoon and the tropical depression will bring rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, the seaboard of Aurora, the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands, the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon, the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar, the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island, the eastern seaboard of Dinagat Islands, the eastern seaboard of Surigao del Norte, the seaboard of Surigao del Sur, and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental.

That means sea travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels.