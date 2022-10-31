Signal No. 1 still raised over parts of Luzon as TS “Paeng” moves toward northwestern limit of PAR

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over parts of Luzon as Tropical Storm “Paeng” moves towards the northwestern limit of the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under Signal No. 1:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Nueva Vizcaya

western portion of Cagayan (Santa Praxedes, Claveria, Sanchez-Mira, Pamplona, Abulug, Ballesteros, Allacapan, Lasam, Santo Niño, Piat, Tuao, Rizal)

western portion of Isabela (Cordon, City of Santiago, San Mateo, Ramon, Alicia, San Isidro, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan)

northwestern portion of Quirino (Cabarroguis, Diffun, Saguday)

northern, western, and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, City of Gapan, Talavera, San Leonardo, Santo Domingo, Rizal, San Isidro, Zaragoza, Llanera, Guimba, Aliaga, Science City of Muñoz, General Mamerto Natividad, Cabanatuan City, Carranglan, Quezon, San Antonio, San Jose City, Santa Rosa, Lupao, Nampicuan, Talugtug, Peñaranda, Jaen, Licab, Cabiao, Pantabangan)

Pampanga

Bataan

Tarlac

Zambales

the western portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Paombong, City of Malolos, Guiguinto, Calumpit, Pulilan, Plaridel, Baliuag, Bustos, San Miguel, San Ildefonso, San Rafael)

PAGASA said moderate to heavy rains are likely over Batanes, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also still possible over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Western Visayas, Babuyan Islands, the rest of Central Luzon and MIMAROPA.

PAGASA said under the influence of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and “Paeng,” a marine gale warning remains in effect over most seaboards of Luzon.

“Paeng” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon or evening.