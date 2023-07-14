Signal No. 1 still raised over parts of Luzon as TD “Dodong” maintains its strength

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains raised over parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression “Dodong” maintains its strength over Cagayan Valley.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Northern portion of Pangasinan (San Nicolas, San Manuel, Sison, San Fabian, Pozorrubio, Bolinao, Bani, City of Alaminos, Sual, Labrador, Lingayen, Agno, Binmaley, Dagupan City, San Jacinto, Mangaldan, Anda)

The center of the tropical depression is so far in the vicinity of Allacapan, Cagayan.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 75 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 15 kph.

According to PAGASA, the southwest monsoon may bring gusty conditions over Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, and other areas of Central Luzon.

“Dodong” is forecast to move westward or northwestward across the northern portion of mainland Northern Luzon and may emerge over the waters west of the Ilocos provinces later this afternoon or evening.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow or on Sunday.