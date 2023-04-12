Signal No. 1 still raised over parts of Luzon as TD “Amang” meanders over Lagonoy Gulf

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over parts of Luzon as Tropical Depression “Amang” meanders over Lagonoy Gulf near Catanduanes.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Catanduanes

Sorsogon

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Ticao Island

Burias Island

eastern portion of Laguna (San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Pila, Liliw, Magdalena, Majayjay, Luisiana, Cavinti, Pagsanjan, Santa Cruz, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

Aurora

Quezon

eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Jala-Jala)

PAGASA said “Amang” was so far stationary, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

The weather bureau said the areas under Signal No. 1 may experience strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) associated with the tropical depression.

“Amang” is forecast to go generally west northwestward in the next 36 hours.

This will bring its center over the Camarines Provinces, Lamon Bay, and mainland Quezon and the possibility of passage near or over the Polillo Islands.