Signal No. 1 still raised over Batanes, northeast portion of Cagayan as “Emong” maintains its strength

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes and the northeast portion of Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands as Tropical Depression “Emong” maintained its strength and moved towards extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, the center of the tropical depression was estimated 385 kilometers east northeast of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan or 385 km east of Aparri, Cagayan.

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, gustiness of up to 70 kph, with a central pressure of 1002 hPa.

It is moving west northwest at 40 kph.

According to the weather bureau, strong winds extend outwards up to 200 km from the center.

Today until tomorrow morning, PAGASA said “Emong” is forecast to bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

It said isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are highly likely.

The tropical depression is forecast to continue moving generally northwestward until tonight as it approaches the extreme Northern Luzon-Taiwan area.

PAGASA said the center of the tropical depression will pass close or make landfall in the vicinity of Batanes-Babuyan Islands area this afternoon or tonight.

It may likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning.