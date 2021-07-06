Signal No. 1 still raised over Batanes due to TD “Emong”

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes as Tropical Depression “Emong” continues to slow down.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the center of Tropical Depression “Emong” was estimated 165 km northwest of Itbayat.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and a gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving northwest at 25 kph and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this morning.

According to the weather bureau, strong winds will continue to prevail over Batanes.

It said the winds will gradually weaken as the tropical depression moves away from extreme Northern Luzon.

Rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Batanes and Cagayan including Babuyan Islands.

That means, PAGASA said, that sea travel is risky over these waters, especially for those using small seacraft.