Signal No. 1 still raised over Batanes, Babuyan Islands; “Obet” forecast to exit PAR on Saturday, Oct. 22

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 is still raised over parts of Luzon even as “Obet” begins to move away from Batanes.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

So far, the center of Tropical Depression “Obet” was estimated 135 km west of Basco, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It’s moving westward at 15 km/h.

PAGASA said under the influence of the surge of the northeast monsoon and the tropical depression, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

The areas under Signal No. 1, PAGASA said, may still experience strong winds.

“Obet” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility today.