Signal No. 1 still raised over Batanes as TD “Carina” moves past Balintang Channel

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes as Tropical Depression “Carina” moves past the Balintang Channel.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 7 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression “Carina” was estimated 95 km west northwest of Basco, packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving northwestward at 25 kph, and is forecast to turn northward while heading towards the Bashi Channel and the southern portion of Taiwan.

PAGASA said it is forecast to weaken into a Low Pressure Area today or tomorrow morning.

Today ,scattered light to moderate rains with at times heavy rainshowers are expected over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte, with flooding and rain-induced landslides possibly occuring during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of Northern Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea.