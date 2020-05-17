Signal No. 1 still over Batanes as “Ambo” slightly accelerates

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes as “Ambo” slightly accelerates while maintaining its strength.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 10 a.m., the center of the tropical depression was estimated based 210 km northwest of Calayan, Cagayan or 185 km west of Basco, Batanes.

It is packing maximum winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, and moving north at 20 kph.

“Ambo” is forecast to weaken into a Low Pressure Area in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Today, moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Batanes, while light to moderate rains are forecast over Babuyan Islands.

Sea travel is risky especially for small seacraft over Batanes, PAGASA said.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over Babuyan Islands.