Signal No. 1 still hoisted over portions of Luzon as “Hanna” slightly intensifies

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over parts of Luzon as Typhoon “Hanna” slightly intensifies and moves closer to the coast of southern Taiwan.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Signal No. 1, as a result, is raised over Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands (Babuyan Islands, Calayan Island).

The center of the eye of “Hanna” so far located 215 kilometers north northeast of Itbayat, PAGASA said, and the typhoon is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 185 kph.

It is moving westward at 20 kph.

PAGASA said Batanes is forecast to have 50 to 100 mm of rainfall today.

According to PAGASA, occasional to monsoon rains are also expected over the western portion of Luzon and Antique in the next three days with “Hanna” enhancing the southwest monsoon.

“Hanna” is forecast to continue moving generally westward until it makes landfall or near peak intensity over the east coast of southern Taiwan this afternoon or evening.

It is expected to exit PAR this late evening or early morning tomorrow.