Signal No. 1 still hoisted over parts of Luzon even as “Goring” weakens into a typhoon

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over parts of Luzon even as “Goring” weakened into a typhoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the following are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Batanes

Babuyan Islands

Northern and eastern portions of mainland Cagayan (Camalaniugan, Pamplona, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Baggao, Gattaran, Baggao, Buguey, Santa Ana, Claveria, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Sanchez-Mira, Santa Praxedes, Allapacan, Abulug, Sanchez Mira, Lal-lo, Lasam, Peñablanca, Iguig, Amulung, Gattaran, Alcala)

Eastern portion of Isabela (Dinapigue, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Ilagan City, Tumauini, San Pablo, Cabagan, Maconacon, Divilacan, Palanan)

Northern and central portions of Aurora (Dinalungan, Casiguran, Dilasag, Baler, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, San Luis)

Polillo Islands

Northern and eastern portions of Camarines Norte (Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, Vinzons, Talisay, Daet, Mercedes) including Calaguas Islands

Northeastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan)

Northern portion of Catanduanes (Panganiban, Caramoran, Viga, Bagamanoc, Pandan)

“Goring” is so far located 210 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kph near the center and with a gustiness of up to 215 kph.

It is moving east southwestward at 15 kph.

PAGASA said the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan is expected to experience more than 50-100 mm of rainfall today.

The southwest monsoon will also be enhanced by “Goring,” so occasional rains or monsoon rains are expected over the western portions of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas in the next three days.

“Goring” is forecast to turn northeastward or northward today, then generally northwestward on Tuesday towards the Bashi Channel and the the vicinity of Batanes.

PAGASA said it is expected to make a close approach to Batanes between Wednesday morning and evening and the southern portion of Taiwan between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

“Goring” is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday morning or afternoon.