Signal No. 1 still hoisted over parts of Batanes, Babuyan Islands; monsoon rains still expected

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over parts of Batanes and Babuyan Islands as Typhoon “Fabian” moves slowly over the sea south of Miyako Islands.

PAGASA said so far, the center of the eye of the typhoon was estimated 510 km northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kph near the center and a gustiness of up to 185 kph, and is is forecast to move generally northwestward over the next 72 hours towards the southern portion of the Ryukyu Islands and the eastern portion of mainland China.

According to PAGASA, “Fabian” will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon, bringing scattered to widespread monsoon rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Metro Manila, most of CALABARZON and Central Luzon, and portions of MIMAROPA.

Strong winds will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands throughout the passage the typhoon.

Occasionally gusty conditions associated with the enhanced southwest monsoon will also be experienced over Visayas and the rest of Luzon, especially in the coastal and upland localities of these areas.