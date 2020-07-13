Signal No. 1 still hoisted over Batanes, other areas as “Carina” moves towards extreme N. Luzon

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes and other areas as Tropical Depression “Carina” moves northwest towards extreme Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the same signal remains hoisted over Babuyan Islands, and the northeastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, eastern Lal-lo, eastern Gattaran, and eastern Baggao) with “Carina” located 245 kilometers east of Tuguegarao, moving northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour.

“Carina” is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

According to PAGASA, moderate to heavy rains are expected over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands and Isabela.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are expected over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and the northern portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, the rest of CALABARZON, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, and Camarines Norte.

PAGASA said the areas under Signal Number 1 may experience occasional gusts due to “Carina.”

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon in the next 24 hours.

Those with small seacraft are advised not to venture out to sea.