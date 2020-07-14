Signal No. 1 still hoisted over Batanes as “Carina” heads toward southern Taiwan

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over Batanes as Tropical Depression “Carina” heads toward the Bashi Channel and toward the southern portion of Taiwan.

In its recent bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical cyclone wind signal is raised over the province with “Carina” estimated at 155 km west of Basco as of 10 a.m.

“Carina” is moving northwestward at 25 kph, and is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Apart from Batanes, PAGASA said Babuyan Islands, and Ilocos Norte are experiencing isolated light to moderate rains with at times heavy rainshowers.

PAGASA said “Carina” is expected to weaken into a low pressure area today or on Wednesday morning.